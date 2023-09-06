Construction completed for 302-unit Oconomowoc apartment development

Milwaukee-based Mandel Group is the developer for the project, which features 18 two-story garden-style buildings and two three-story townhome buildings.
The Hackney House Apartments were built on a 34.5-acre site north of Valley Road at its intersection with Gold Medal Drive.
Amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center and gourmet kitchen, an outdoor pool with a Baja lounge shelf, and an outdoor kitchen featuring a grill and patio dining. Additional amenities include off-leash dog parks, a pet spa, an event lawn, a natural playground, and a car wash. The development also incorporates 11 detached garages.
Units are offered in one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Rents range from $1,300 to $3,405 per month.
The development was funded in part through HUD 221(d)(4) financing.
West Des Moines, Iowa-based BSB Design was the architect for Hackney House Apartments.