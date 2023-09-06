Construction completed for 302-unit Oconomowoc apartment development

By
-
Hackney House Apartments, a 302-unit apartment development at the Pabst Farms development in Oconomowoc.

Rosemont, Illinois-based McShane Construction Company announced that it has completed work to build Hackney House Apartments, a 302-unit apartment development at the Pabst Farms development in Oconomowoc. Milwaukee-based Mandel Group is the developer for the project, which features 18 two-story garden-style buildings and two three-story townhome buildings. The Hackney House Apartments were built on a

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display