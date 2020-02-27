Gourmet jerky shop coming to Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Gourmet jerky shop Beef Jerky Experience will open its third Wisconsin franchise location at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets in early April.

The Kodak, Tennessee-based retailer sells more than 100 varieties of jerky including “exotic meats” like kangaroo, venison, alligator and elk, as well as specialty jerky flavors like Moonshine and Cajun, according to a press release from mall owner Simon.

Its new store will take over a 1,400-square-foot space adjacent to a Levi’s outlet store.

Beef Jerky Experience currently has more than 100 franchise locations, with 106 additional stores in the works across the country. Its two existing Wisconsin stores are located in Franklin and Lake Geneva.

The store also sells gourmet snacks and condiments such as popcorn, cheeses, peanut butters, nut candies, jams, jellies, sauces, spices and rubs.

“We are always on the hunt for new ways to engage and excite our shoppers,” said Tera Greenland, area general manager at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. “Beef Jerky Experience will afford our shoppers the opportunity to enjoy some delicious snacks from quality brands while shopping our center.”