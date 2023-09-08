Gorman & Company completes redevelopment of former Milwaukee school into apartments

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Oregon, Wisconisn-based Gorman & Company announced Friday the completion of a redevelopment project to convert the former McKinley Elementary School at 1320 N. 21st St. on Milwaukee’s near west side into a 39-unit affordable housing complex. The McKinley School Lofts project was a historic renovation of a Milwaukee Public School built in 1885. The former

Oregon, Wisconisn-basedannounced Friday the completion of a redevelopment project to convert the former McKinley Elementary School at 1320 N. 21St. on Milwaukee's near west side into a 39-unit affordable housing complex. Theproject was a historic renovation of a Milwaukee Public School built in 1885. The former schoolhouse now has one, two and three-bedroom apartments for households within the income groups of 30%, 50% and 60% of local annual median income. The building includes a fitness center, community room and playground, among other amenities. According to the apartment building's website, rents range from $442 to $1,161 The redevelopment was financed with a combination of WHEDA Low-Income Housing Tax Credits purchased by Cinnaire; Federal Historic Tax Credits purchased by Cinnaire; and State Historic Tax Credits allocated through WEDC and purchased by Enhanced Historic Partners, according to a press release.