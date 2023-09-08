Gorman & Company completes redevelopment of former Milwaukee school into apartments

Oregon, Wisconisn-based Gorman & Company announced Friday the completion of a redevelopment project to convert the former McKinley Elementary School at 1320 N. 21st St. on Milwaukee's near west side into a 39-unit affordable housing complex.
The McKinley School Lofts project was a historic renovation of a Milwaukee Public School built in 1885. The former schoolhouse now has one, two and three-bedroom apartments for households within the income groups of 30%, 50% and 60% of local annual median income.
The building includes a fitness center, community room and playground, among other amenities.
According to the apartment building's website, rents range from $442 to $1,161
The redevelopment was financed with a combination of WHEDA Low-Income Housing Tax Credits purchased by Cinnaire; Federal Historic Tax Credits purchased by Cinnaire; and State Historic Tax Credits allocated through WEDC and purchased by Enhanced Historic Partners, according to a press release.