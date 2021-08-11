Goodwill buys Mukwonago site where it’s planning new store

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago has purchased vacant land on Arrowhead Drive in Mukwonago, where it is planning to build a new store location. Goodwill acquired the 3-acre property at 101 Arrowhead…

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago has purchased vacant land on Arrowhead Drive in Mukwonago, where it is planning to build a new store location. Goodwill acquired the 3-acre property at 101 Arrowhead Drive for $2.25 million, according to state records. The site is nearby I-43, where it meets Highway 83. There, the nonprofit plans to build a 18,250-square-foot thrift store, according to village records. The building will include a drive-thru donation entrance and awning on the south side. It will employ between 40 and 50 people, and operate from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. The project received Village Board approval in April. Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago was founded in 1919, and is the largest of 162 Goodwill affiliates in the U.S. and Canada. Its territory includes 13 counties in Wisconsin and 10 in Illinois. It employees about 4,100 people. Goodwill stores specialize in the resale of donated items. Its mission services are primarily funded by retail sales. Therefore, Goodwill "seeks sites in top retail corridors to facilitate convenient donations and attract new shoppers," according to project plans filed with the village.