Goodwill donating north side property to Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy

Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy
(HFCA) will soon own the building it occupies at 4030 N. 29th
St. in Milwaukee. Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc.
announced plans this week to donate the property to the public charter school, which is the current tenant of the building.
This donation, worth $600,000, marks the start of a newly announced five-year community impact partnership between HFCA and Goodwill Industries. Both organizations plan to work with students, families, and the surrounding community to advance education, employment training, and career opportunities.
“I am enormously grateful to Goodwill for this generous gift to the board, staff and students of the Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy,” said Dr. Howard Fuller, founder and board chair emeritus for HFCA. “We look forward to building on this new relationship with Goodwill to better serve our students and our community.”
Goodwill acquired the north side facility in 1990 to provide job placement services for the community. HFCA relocated to the facility in 2013 and has since leased the space. The 57,000-square-foot facility has learning space, common areas for gathering, large classrooms and more. It will continue to be used as a school site for HFCA moving forward.
“This investment amplifies Goodwill’s commitment to transforming lives and communities through employment, training and education, and support services,” said Jackie Hallberg,
Goodwill president and CEO. “Our partnership with HFCA provides a new opportunity for Goodwill to support the workforce of today and invest in the workforce of the future.”