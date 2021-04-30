Glenn Rieder names new president

West Allis-based Glenn Rieder LLC, a custom architectural millwork company and commercial interior contractor, announced that Tom Donohue has been named its new president. Donohue has spent 27 years in the general contracting industry, most…

West Allis-based Glenn Rieder LLC provides architectural millwork and custom metal installations for commercial projects nationwide. Some recently completed projects include The Encore Resort in Boston, The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California. West Allis-based Glenn Rieder LLC , a custom architectural millwork company and commercial interior contractor, announced that Tom Donohue has been named its new president.Donohue has spent 27 years in the general contracting industry, most recently as president of Suffolk Construction in Southern California and previously at Turner Construction in several roles, including vice president and general manager, business development manager, and division manager.Donohue also serves on the board of Kidsave and has helped to raise more than $400,000 for the charity.He received a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Southern California in 1992.