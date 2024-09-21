Glenn Rieder, LLC

West Allis | Founded: 1946

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 550 | 2024 projected sales: $125 million

Glenn Rieder is a custom architectural millwork manufacturer and commercial interior contractor serving all major markets across the U.S.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Tom Donohue, president and CEO: “We looked at our supply chains to reduce dependence on any single supplier or region and sourced materials from multiple and/or new vendors. We also spent time telling our story and developing our brand to help recruit the best talent.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Developing and training our new staff poses a challenge, so we are investing in training and development programs to facilitate future growth.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports?

“We have supported and partnered with Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, which provides a comprehensive, affordable Catholic education to students who come from families with limited financial means. Since 2017, Glenn Rieder has sponsored a handful of students each school year who work alongside our staff who mentor, develop and teach them skills for their future. Glenn Rieder has also supported several other local nonprofits, including Street Angels Inc., Hunger Task Force and Father Gene’s Help Center.”