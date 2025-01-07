Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Nonprofit

Glendale company donates office building to Jewish Federation

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
8050 N. Port Washington Road. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
A.B. DataMilwaukee Jewish FederationBruce Arbit
Last updated

Glendale-based A.B. Data, which provides a range of business services, has donated a Fox Point office building to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

The 15,000-square-foot building, located at 8050 N. Port Washington Road, is vacant, according to marketing materials from commercial real estate firm Founders 3.

The Jewish Federation plans to market the property for sale, a spokesperson for the organization said.

- Advertisement -

The property was valued at $1.3 million, according to a deed posted by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on Tuesday. It’s assessed value is $869,000, Milwaukee County records show.

A.B. Data co-managing director Bruce Arbit is a past president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, according to A.B. Data’s website.

A.B. Data provides services including fundraising, class action administration, direct and database marketing, digital and print communications, and incident response and data breach management to nonprofits and advocacy organizations.

- Advertisement -

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Find opportunities for giving and profiles of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits in the 2025 Giving Guide from BizTimes Media.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.