Glendale company donates office building to Jewish Federation

Glendale-based A.B. Data, which provides a range of business services, has donated a Fox Point office building to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

The 15,000-square-foot building, located at 8050 N. Port Washington Road, is vacant, according to marketing materials from commercial real estate firm Founders 3.

The Jewish Federation plans to market the property for sale, a spokesperson for the organization said.

The property was valued at $1.3 million, according to a deed posted by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on Tuesday. It’s assessed value is $869,000, Milwaukee County records show.

A.B. Data co-managing director Bruce Arbit is a past president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, according to A.B. Data’s website.

A.B. Data provides services including fundraising, class action administration, direct and database marketing, digital and print communications, and incident response and data breach management to nonprofits and advocacy organizations.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

