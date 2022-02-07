Gleason Redi-Mix plans facility on Mill Road in Milwaukee

Gleason Redi-Mix LLC is seeking approvals to operate a heavy manufacturing facility at an existing building in Milwaukee. An application was submitted to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Dec. 13, 2021. A special use is being requested by the company to operate out of a building located at 4111 W. Mill Road.

Gleason Redi-Mix is seeking to repurpose the Mill Road property which was previously occupied by M.M. Schranz Roofing. A real estate purchase agreement between the two parties shows that M.M. Schranz Roofing sold the 4.03 acres of property for $825,000.

According to city documents, M.M. Schranz Roofing is moving into a new, larger location at 6360 N. 60th St. Their new property was purchased in 2019.

Gleason Redi-Mix, which offers area contractors and construction companies ready mixed concrete, plans on investing $2.3 million in the Mill Road property. This would include the addition of a ready mix plant to the existing property, conveyors and an area for material storage bins. The existing building located on the property would remain.

There will be as estimated 25-30 employees working at the location.

“Ready mix concrete plants have many more components to it,” according to a statement of special use from Gleason Redi-Mix. “In other words, it is the assembly of tools and machines such as mixers, cement batchers, aggregate batchers, conveyors, radial stackers, aggregate bins, cement bins, heaters, chiller and cement silos.”

Currently, the company has locations in Kenosha, Racine, Burlington and Franksville. The Kenosha location serves as their headquarters.