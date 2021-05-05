Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast sells Walworth County camp property

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast sold its 112-acre Camp Pottawatomie Hills property in Walworth County for just under $2 million. The camp property, located on Pleasant Lake in the town of LaGrange, was purchased by PL1987,…

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast sold its 112-acre Camp Pottawatomie Hills property in Walworth County for just under $2 million.The camp property, located on Pleasant Lake in the town of LaGrange, was purchased by PL1987, LLC, which is registered to Thomas Neshek of Elkhorn. The property sold for $1.99 million.The property, located at N8001 and N8005 Pleasant Lake Road, includes a large indoor facility, two separate troop spaces each with a bunk room, kitchen and activity area.GSWISE revealed last fall it intended to sell two of its camps, including the Pottawatomie property and Camp Winding River in Neosho. The decision to close the camps were based on two third-party national camp consultants’ recommendations, which were also in line with a previous 2011 property assessment conducted as part of a long-range property plan.Proceeds from the property sales will be directed toward its remaining four camp properties and the organization’s other programs.The organization also closed its New Berlin Service Center late last year, shifting volunteer services to its Chinook Program Center in Waukesha.In March, two buyers – Sussex IM and Hartford-based nonprofit Catholic organization Laudato Si' Project – purchased portions of the former Camp Winding River property. The Sussex-based manufacturer plans to open a recreational area for its employees to use, while Laudato Si' Project plans to open an ecology center on the grounds.