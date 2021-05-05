Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast sells Walworth County camp property

By
Lauren Anderson
-
The former Camp Pottawatomie property located on Pleasant Lake in the town of LaGrange,
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast sold its 112-acre Camp Pottawatomie Hills property in Walworth County for just under $2 million. The camp property, located on Pleasant Lake in the town of LaGrange, was purchased by PL1987,…

Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

