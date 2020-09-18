Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP for second year in a row

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Most Valuable Player of the NBA, the league announced today.

This is the second season in a row that Antetokounmpo was named NBA MVP, as he also won the award for the 2018-19 season. He is the 12th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs and the 14th player to win multiple MVPs in a career.

Earlier this year, Antetokounmpo was named the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He is only the third player in NBA history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94). He’s only the fifth player to win both awards at any point in a career.

“We are extremely grateful to witness Giannis earn the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive season and send congratulations to him and his family,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Giannis is an elite player and this historic achievement is a testament to his superior work ethic, character and determination to improve every day. He is a special player and an even better person, which makes it that much more gratifying that he is again recognized as our league’s MVP.”

“What Giannis does for our team on both ends of the court, every night, is extraordinary,” said Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “As a teammate, he sets the bar for all of us through his incredible work ethic, his unselfishness and his drive to be the best. He impacts all of us as a player and a person, and we’re proud to congratulate him once again on being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.”

Antetokounmpo, 25, is under contract to play for the Bucks for one more season and speculation is already at a fever pitch about whether or not he will sign a contract extension with the team.