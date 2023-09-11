Getting There: William T. Rees

General Manager
Blue Harbor Resort & Conference Center, Sheboygan
Age: 65
Hometown: Lived all over the U.S.
Education: Bachelor’s in journalism
Previous position: General manager of Maui Seaside Hotel
What attracted you to the opportunity at Blue Harbor?
“Blue Harbor is a family-owned, independent lakefront property with a broad mix of business, with the opportunity to be of service to our guests and to the Sheboygan community.”
You spent a good portion of your career in Hawaii, obviously there are significant differences with Sheboygan County, but do you see similarities?
“The differences between Sheboygan and Maui are mostly environmental and situational. The basic pillar of hospitality, welcoming the stranger with warmth and kindness, is universal.”
What’s your approach to day-to-day leadership of a resort?
“I prefer to hire highly knowledgeable and capable people, provide goals and let them work toward fulfilling them. I like to walk the property and be visible to guests and team members. I enjoy the ‘general’ in general manager; a general manager has to be curious and interested in the different facets of what makes a hotel run, whether it’s guest services, revenue management, employee relations, mechanical aspects of the hotel, planning, housekeeping and a host of other disciplines.”
What do you enjoy doing when not at work?
“I am looking forward to exploring Wisconsin’s natural beauty and enjoying the Sheboygan food scene.”
Given all the time you spent working in Maui, has it been difficult to see the scenes from the recent fires there?
“Having worked in Lahaina for more than 20 years, I know many, many people who have lost their homes and all of their possessions. While the situation is heartrending, the Aloha spirit is strong among Maui’s people and they will persevere. If you are looking for a way to help, please consider a donation to Maui Strong Fund - Hawaii Community Foundation
.”