Getting There: Kaylee Corr

Director of finance Charter Wire, Mequon Age: 35 Hometown: Rochester, New York Education: Bachelor’s in accounting and master’s in business administration, both from Marquette University Previous position: Operational controller at Charter Steel

What does your role entail?

“As a member of the Charter Wire leadership team, I am responsible for all financial functions and participate in the development and execution of our strategy. Each day I get to partner with the different functions to provide insight to help drive the best decision for the business. Our team is responsible for the financial close, forecasting, annual planning and day-to-day processes.”

What’s your favorite part of working in manufacturing?

“I am naturally a very curious person. I love being able to walk out on the floor and learn from our experienced operators how our products are made, in addition to seeing how our product goes into the final product.”

What is your ultimate career goal?

“I am open to many different professional avenues. Continuing to grow my skills to develop into a vice president of finance at Charter, or even stepping into another function to lead a different aspect of the business sounds fun. As long as I’m continuing to grow, be challenged and know that what I’m doing each and every day makes a difference I will be happy in my career.”

What’s kept you at Charter for the past 13 years?

“The people. At Charter, the culture is so family oriented and the relationships that you build feel like family. There is endless professional development that keeps me challenged and brings new and different things into my role each day.”

How do you spend your free time?

“Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, my husband, Ryan, and our two kids, Henry, age 4, and Adeline, age 2. We love exploring local parks around Milwaukee and visiting our extended family who live all across the country.”