Getting There: Kaylee Corr

By
-

Director of finance Charter Wire, Mequon Age: 35 Hometown: Rochester, New York Education: Bachelor’s in accounting and master’s in business administration, both from Marquette University Previous position: Operational controller at Charter Steel What does your role entail? “As a member of the Charter Wire leadership team, I am responsible for all financial functions and participate

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display