Housing development for adults with disabilities receives boost from county

A first-of-its-kind housing project in Franklin for people with disabilities is set to receive $2.5 million from Milwaukee County. The plan is to direct money from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation toward the development of 12 affordable housing units in a 50-unit apartment building at 7521 S. 31st St., which will be designed to provide supportive housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The $37 million project is being developed by(COC), a nonprofit that aims to provide housing for adults with autism and similar intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as medical conditions. The county funding will support the first phase of construction, which could start in June, creating the 12 affordable units. Rents will range between $1,000 and $1,250 per month and allow for 24/7 care for its residents. “This is such an incredible gift for COC and our vision of creating a supportive housing community for adults with autism and similar intellectual and developmental disabilities," said, the co-founder of COC, in a press release. "But it's also a shining light for the many families who struggle with the challenge of taking care of their adult children who are either unable to live on their own, or simply cannot due to the lack of adequate, affordable and safe housing." Funding for the project comes from a previously approved affordable housing project that is no longer moving forward. In early 2023, the county committed $2.5 million to an affordable housing project in Wauwatosa being developed by Luther Group, county documents say. Those funds are being reallocated to the Franklin project. “This affordable housing development will be the first of its kind in the City of Franklin to support persons with disabilities,” County Executive David Crowley said. “Together, we will continue battling the root causes of housing instability and unaffordability through innovative public-private partnerships, so we can create a healthier and safer community for all.”