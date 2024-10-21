Getting There: Eric Sadler

“It is very satisfying to see finished projects, and I am proud of every project that I have been a part of. But my favorite part of working in construction is the people. The industry is full of so many kinds of people from all walks of life. Building relationships with colleagues in the office as well as the men and women in the field, those in the design community, subcontractors, and clients is truly rewarding. I enjoy learning from and listening to the war stories from the industry veterans, and I also get a great deal of satisfaction from mentoring and working with younger teammates.”“University Club Tower and The Couture are probably my favorites. University Club Tower was so unique in that each condominium in the building was custom designed with the highest end of quality I have ever seen. I was a young project engineer, working on-site all day every day. I met and worked with some wonderful people in the trades as well as building management and condo owners. I learned a ton and still carry lessons from that project with me to this day. “The Couture is another of my favorites. At the other end of the spectrum, my role on The Couture was the senior project manager. After hearing so much about the project for years, I was brought on to the team shortly before breaking ground. The three years working on The Couture were filled with great challenges and very rewarding moments. I got to work with many agencies at the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County and at the federal level with HUD, which taught me a lot about how a complicated project like The Couture gets completed. There was a lot of public interest in the project, which provided me opportunities to tour many people around the building and share the great work done by everyone on the team. It is awesome to know that I played a part in changing the skyline and the transportation routes of the city of Milwaukee. Most of all, I am very proud of the team of people I got to work with daily and all that we accomplished.”“I spend a lot of time with my family. My wife of 15 years, Rachel, and I live in Franklin with our 8-year-old son, Declan, and 4-year-old daughter, Estelle. We cart them around attending sports and activities as often as possible. I truly enjoy getting out of the house and experiencing everything Milwaukee and the world has to offer. I am a big Packers fan, instilled at a young age from parents and grandparents who have passed down season tickets. I love going to concerts, comedy shows, festivals, and most any live entertainment. My family and I also love to travel. My wife started her own travel agency years ago, and I have been fortunate to travel to many places around the world. It is deeply rewarding to learn about different cultures and share adventures with my family.”Senior project manager Hunzinger Construction Co. Age: 40 Hometown: Franklin Education: Bachelor’s degree in building construction management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Previous position: Senior project manager at J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.