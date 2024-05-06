Getting There: Daniel Witkofski

President CC&N41RacineBachelor’s and MBA from UW- ParksideVice president of operations at CC&N“By teaching me the value of our most important asset, our people. Ensuring our employee-owners feel heard, informed and appreciated is critical to our long-term success. Creating the ability to grow and develop within CC&N is what helps us retain talent and create lasting relationships with our employees and customer base.”“I’d like CC&N to become a nationally recognized expert resource that is always one step ahead in providing differentiated wired, wireless and fiber solutions, as well as ensuring our employee owners are valued, informed and proud of their contributions and focused on growth and continuous improvement.”“The data center market and the opportunities it will bring to the surrounding area. Whether it’s privately owned, hyper-scale or co-locations, there will be significant opportunities for companies like CC&N to showcase our talents and expand our footprint by becoming a trusted partner in that market vertical.”“Ensure you have a plan, then communicate that plan to the overall company as simply as you can. Refer back to it often and create milestones so the plan doesn’t seem too large to conquer. Finally, ensure you celebrate victories publicly when milestones are achieved.”“My fiancé and I have two boys, 9 and 6 years old, so most of our free time is spent as a family. Our oldest plays baseball, so outside of practices and games for him, you’ll find us at other Milwaukee sporting events such as the Milkmen, Brewers and Wave games.”