Germantown retail property sold for $6.3 million

A Germantown strip mall has been sold for $6.3 million, according to state records. The property at N96 W18640 County Line Road, known as Germantown Plaza, was sold by an affiliate of Illinois-based real estate firm The Crown Group to an affiliate of Minnesota-based development and investment firm HJ Development. With 63,700 square feet of

A Germantown strip mall has been sold for $6.3 million, according to state records. The property at N96 W18640 County Line Road, known as Germantown Plaza, was sold by an affiliate of Illinois-based real estate firmto an affiliate of Minnesota-based development and investment firm. With 63,700 square feet of space, the property is currently tenanted by Michael's, PetCo and Aldi, with about 10,500 square feet of space available, according to, principal at. The buyer and seller were represented by Mid-America Real Estate. The property has an assessed value of $6 million, according to Washington County records, and had an asking price of $7.1 million, according to a previous listing from Mid-America. HJ Development and The Crown Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.