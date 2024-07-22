Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Germantown retail property sold for $6.3 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Mid-America Real EstateDan Rosenfeld
Last updated

A Germantown strip mall has been sold for $6.3 million, according to state records. The property at N96 W18640 County Line Road, known as Germantown Plaza, was sold by an affiliate of Illinois-based real estate firm The Crown Group to an affiliate of Minnesota-based development and investment firm HJ Development. With 63,700 square feet of

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.