Germantown-based Chocolate Rescue for Dogs secures angel round investment

By
-
Arek Schmocker and Amadeus Benitez of Chocolate Rescue for Dogs.

Germantown-based Chocolate Rescue for Dogs, a medical device company focused on animal health, has secured its first round of angel investments. The startup did not disclose which angel investors took part in the round, but said they include executives from the pet industry. Chocolate Rescue for Dogs has created a dog treat that can encapsulate

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display