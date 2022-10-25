GenoPalate raises $5.6 million to expand product offerings

By
-
Sherry Zhang
GenoPalate founder and CEO Sherry Zhang Credit: Jake Hill

Wauwatosa-based GenoPalate, Inc., a nutritional genomics company, has raised $5.6 million during the initial phase of its $10.6 million equity financing round. The funding will be used to expand the company’s product offerings. The funding will also be used to improve the company’s mobile and web-based app and nutritional health data platform. These improvements will

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

