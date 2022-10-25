GenoPalate raises $5.6 million to expand product offerings

Wauwatosa-based GenoPalate, Inc., a nutritional genomics company, has raised $5.6 million during the initial phase of its $10.6 million equity financing round. The funding will be used to expand the company’s product offerings. The funding will also be used to improve the company's mobile and web-based app and nutritional health data platform. These improvements will provide more contextualized, data-driven functionality for customers. It will also continue to support the development of unique research databases for addressing personalized nutrition, health and wellness, and chronic metabolic diseases such as type-2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. Zang founded GenoPalate in 2016. Using proprietary algorithms, GenoPalate interprets each customer's DNA and develops a personalized nutrition analysis that provides them with a list of over 100 foods that are most beneficial to their health. It also reveals their genetic-based needs for 23 different nutrients, sensitivities to lactose and gluten, how their DNA impacts mood and stress levels, and how fast their body processes alcohol and caffeine. "At GenoPalate, we help our customers approach medicine with evidence-based nutrition,” said Sherry Zang, founder and CEO of GenoPalate. “We know that eating the types of food your body is most agreeable to and getting the right kind and amount of nutrients you require can help prevent chronic metabolic diseases. And to do this, one must personalize their nutrition. Genomics is our key to helping people understand how their DNA affects their health and how personalized nutrition can lead to healthier lives.” GenoPalate also closed on a $4 million funding round in late 2020 that helped the company expand the capacity of its internet platform.