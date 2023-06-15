Geneva Lake home sold for nearly $6 million

A home along Geneva Lake in the village of Fontana has been sold for $5.95 million, according to state records.

Built in 1896, the 10,637-square-foot home sits on a 1.75-acre site with 140 feet of lake frontage, according to a listing on Realtor.com. The three-story home has 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a four-car garage. The Queen Anne Revival-style home was designed by Henry Lord Gay.

The property also has a boathouse, 160-foot-long pier with two boat slips and a smaller pier with jet ski ramps.

It was sold by Theodore R. Tetzlaff of Chicago to Louis Schriber III of Glenview, Illinois, according to state records. Tetzlaff is an attorney and the founder of Chicago-based law firm Tetzlaff Law Offices LLC. Schriber is the founding partner and CEO of Shorewood Development Group LLC, a real estate firm that specializes in niche development and acquisitions of existing assets.