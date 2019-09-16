Geneva Lake home sold for $4.45 million

6,019-square-foot home located on lake's south shore

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Photo from Realtor.com
Photo from Realtor.com

A 6,019-square-foot home on Geneva Lake has been sold for $4.45 million, according to state records.

The home, located on Basswood Drive in the Town of Linn, was built in 1965 and has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to a Keefe Real Estate listing for the property. The 2.2-acre property has 150 feet of frontage on the south side of Geneva Lake, according to the listing.

The home was sold by the estate of Mary Coad Schwinn, who died in 2016. It was purchased by Lake Forest, Illinois-based W4446 Basswood LLC, according to state records.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

