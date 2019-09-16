Geneva Lake home sold for $4.45 million

A 6,019-square-foot home on Geneva Lake has been sold for $4.45 million, according to state records.

The home, located on Basswood Drive in the Town of Linn, was built in 1965 and has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to a Keefe Real Estate listing for the property. The 2.2-acre property has 150 feet of frontage on the south side of Geneva Lake, according to the listing.

The home was sold by the estate of Mary Coad Schwinn, who died in 2016. It was purchased by Lake Forest, Illinois-based W4446 Basswood LLC, according to state records.