Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Geneva Lake home sold for $22 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from @properties
Learn more about:
@propertiesGeneva Lakefront RealtyBrandie Malay SiavelisDavid CurryHarold Byron Smith
Last updated

A historic residence on Geneva Lake was sold recently for nearly $22 million.

Known as Aloha Lodge, the property on South Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Linn was built in 1900 by the Drake family, founders of Chicago’s iconic Drake Hotel, and was most recently owned by a Chicago business executive.

The home was renovated in 2011, according to a listing, and has 10 bedrooms, about 16,000 square feet of living space and 368 feet of water frontage on Geneva Lake’s south shore.

- Advertisement -

Boasting a stately Colonial-style main house, the estate spans 12 acres and features the Captain’s House, train station, five boat slips and wooded gardens, the listing says.

A listing for the property with interior and exterior photos can be found here.

The property was sold by the estate of Harold Byron Smith, who was a member of the family who founded Northern Trust Bank and Illinois Tool Works.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, the property was listed for $28 million. The closed sale price was $21.85 million, according to state records. The property’s listing agent was Brandie Malay Siavelis of @properties.

The buyer’s agent was David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty. The property’s buyer is listed as Orem LLC, which lists its registered agent as an estate planning attorney with Lake Geneva law firm Super Lawyers.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee