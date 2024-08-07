Geneva Lake home sold for $22 million

A historic residence on Geneva Lake was sold recently for nearly $22 million.

Known as Aloha Lodge, the property on South Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Linn was built in 1900 by the Drake family, founders of Chicago’s iconic Drake Hotel, and was most recently owned by a Chicago business executive.

The home was renovated in 2011, according to a listing, and has 10 bedrooms, about 16,000 square feet of living space and 368 feet of water frontage on Geneva Lake’s south shore.

- Advertisement -

Boasting a stately Colonial-style main house, the estate spans 12 acres and features the Captain’s House, train station, five boat slips and wooded gardens, the listing says.

A listing for the property with interior and exterior photos can be found here.

The property was sold by the estate of Harold Byron Smith, who was a member of the family who founded Northern Trust Bank and Illinois Tool Works.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, the property was listed for $28 million. The closed sale price was $21.85 million, according to state records. The property’s listing agent was Brandie Malay Siavelis of @properties.

The buyer’s agent was David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty. The property’s buyer is listed as Orem LLC, which lists its registered agent as an estate planning attorney with Lake Geneva law firm Super Lawyers.