Generac’s Aaron Jagdfeld on 2020, Briggs & Stratton, climate change and more │Ep. 45

Generac chairman and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld joined BizTimes Media associate editor Arthur Thomas for a one-on-one interview as part of the 2020 Next Generation Manufacturing Summit. The event was held virtually and is now available on demand here.

In this interview, Jagdfeld discusses how demand for Generac’s products has been shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, business lessons from Briggs & Stratton’s recent bankruptcy, opportunities and risks for the company from climate change and strategies for attracting and retaining employees in the manufacturing sector.

The full event also includes a panel discussion with leaders from Rebel Converting, Power Test, Sussex IM, Vonco Products and Sartori Cheese along with breakout sessions on a variety of topics.