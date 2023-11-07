Generac will help federal government complete $440 million in energy upgrades in Puerto Rico

Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee

Town of Genesee-based Generac is one of three solar companies and five nonprofits that will help the U.S. Department of Energy complete a $440 million energy project in Puerto Rico. All eight entities have now entered award negotiations to receive part of the $440 million, made available through the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF).

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
