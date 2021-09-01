Generac to accelerate expansion in clean energy technology with two acquisitions

Generac Power Systems is diving deeper into the clean energy technology space with a pair of acquisitions that it says will strengthen its design engineering capabilities and also add a new mobile energy storage system…

Apricity Code Corporation and United Kingdom-based Off Grid Energy Ltd. Generac, a Town of Genesee-based generator manufacturer, did not disclose the terms of either deal. Apricity is an engineering and product design firm that specializes in prototyping energy-related products that increase reliability, functionality and performance. The company has also developed a smart water heater disconnect switch that is used as a grid edge device by utilities for energy conservation programs, according to the company. Apricity’s engineering team, which will join Generac, will allow the manufacturer to increase its speed to market for both clean energy and grid services products and solutions, Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said in a statement. Off Grid Energy is a designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade mobile energy storage systems for the construction, utility, event, electric vehicle charging and behind-the-meter storage markets. Its products are focused on developing solutions that improve efficiency and minimize environmental impacts by reducing fuel consumption and cutting carbon dioxide and nitric oxide emissions, according to the company. “Off Grid Energy’s product offerings are an excellent fit for Generac as we continue to play a critical role in bringing more sustainable power solutions to the market,” Jagdfeld said in a statement. “The combination of energy storage systems paired with the advanced technology of our generators being offered through our global distribution network will accelerate our growth into the fast-growing distributed energy and microgrid markets.” Generac Power Systems is diving deeper into the clean energy technology space with a pair of acquisitions that it says will strengthen its design engineering capabilities and also add a new mobile energy storage system technology to its portfolio. In two separate acquisitions, Generac Holdings Inc. acquired Oregon-basedand United Kingdom-basedGenerac, a Town of Genesee-based generator manufacturer, did not disclose the terms of either deal. Apricity is an engineering and product design firm that specializes in prototyping energy-related products that increase reliability, functionality and performance. The company has also developed a smart water heater disconnect switch that is used as a grid edge device by utilities for energy conservation programs, according to the company. Apricity’s engineering team, which will join Generac, will allow the manufacturer to increase its speed to market for both clean energy and grid services products and solutions, Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said in a statement. Off Grid Energy is a designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade mobile energy storage systems for the construction, utility, event, electric vehicle charging and behind-the-meter storage markets. Its products are focused on developing solutions that improve efficiency and minimize environmental impacts by reducing fuel consumption and cutting carbon dioxide and nitric oxide emissions, according to the company. “Off Grid Energy’s product offerings are an excellent fit for Generac as we continue to play a critical role in bringing more sustainable power solutions to the market,” Jagdfeld said in a statement. “The combination of energy storage systems paired with the advanced technology of our generators being offered through our global distribution network will accelerate our growth into the fast-growing distributed energy and microgrid markets.”