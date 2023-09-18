Generac recalls portable generators due to possible fire and burn hazards

Town of Genesee-based Generac is issuing a recall for several models of its portable generators. A recall notice filed by the company states Generac received reports of 27 incidents in which generators overheated. Once overheated, the generators expelled fuel when opened by consumers. This led to three incidents where people received severe burns.

“The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards,” according to the notice.

Approximately 64,000 units are affected. The recall involves Generac portable generator type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2.

These generators were sold from April 2011 through June 2023. Consumers who have purchased one of the previously mentioned generator models are asked to stop using the product immediately and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

The company recently had issues with two other types of portable generators – the DR 6500 Watt and DR 8000 Watt – which could lead to consumers’ fingers being crushed or amputated. Generac agreed to pay a $15.8 million civil penalty as part of a settlement after a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission investigation.