Generac names first president of energy technology

Town of Genesee-based generator manufacturer Generac
announced today that Norm Taffe
has joined the company in the newly created role of president - energy technology.
In his role, Taffe will lead the strategy for the Energy Technology organization at Generac, which is focused on supporting the next-generation grid with an energy ecosystem comprised of solar and battery storage systems, energy monitoring and smart management devices, and distributed energy resource management systems, and grid services.
Taffe will report directly to Aaron Jagdfeld
, president and chief executive officer.
Previously, Taffe was an executive vice president for San Jose-based SunPower Corp., where he worked for more than 8 years. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and received an executive MBA degree from Harvard Business School in 2000.
"Norm is an exceptional leader whose in-depth solar industry knowledge and clean energy business experience offer incredible value to Generac as we continue to expand our capabilities," said Jagdfeld
. "With his experience and expertise, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our investments and further grow Generac as the premier energy technology company we have envisioned, emphasizing our commitment to revolutionizing the 21st-century electrical grid."