Generac names former Rockwell Automation leader as its next chief information officer

Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems
, a manufacturer of generators and energy technology solutions, announced this week the appointment of Talal Butt
to the role of chief information officer. He officially assumed his new role Monday. Butt will report to Aaron Jagdfeld
, president and chief executive officer.
As chief information officer, Butt is responsible for leading Generac’s global information technology organization. This involves developing enterprise strategies for digital commerce, data and artificial intelligence, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and global applications.
“Talal brings a wealth of experience to Generac that will support the company’s continued success and growth,” said Jagdfeld. “He has an impressive history of delivering digital transformation on a global basis and building creative platforms to drive revenue, and he will be instrumental in helping us deliver a world-class IT platform that serves our diverse customer base.”
Butt most recently served as global vice president of enterprise transformation and architecture at Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation
, a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation technologies. In this role, Butt was responsible for leading the enterprise’s digital and business transformation strategy and execution. He also served as the interim leader of data, analytics and insights as well as cloud operations functions and cybersecurity.
Prior to Rockwell Automation, Butt served as the vice president and IT project services manager at Milwaukee-based international wealth management firm Baird
. In this role, Butt managed a cross-functional portfolio of IT projects related to applications development, infrastructure, and third-party integrations for multiple Baird business units. Earlier in his career, he worked at global companies Covance, Inc. and General Electric HealthCare, where he held various leadership roles in application development and IT infrastructure.
"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic company,” said Butt. “Generac has an impressive track record of success. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth, collaborating with its experienced executive leadership team and driving technology innovation in the years ahead."