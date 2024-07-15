Generac enters EV charging market with Level 2 product

Generac Power Systems on Monday announced the launch of a Level 2 electric vehicle charger, the company’s first EV charging offering.

“Generac’s expansion into the EV charging market shows our dedication to advancement in energy management,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power at Generac. “With our extensive background in energy solutions and a network of nearly 9,000 certified North American dealers, we’re poised to deliver an EV charging solution that sets a new standard for performance, reliability and user satisfaction.”

A Level 2 charger generally uses a 240-volt plug in residential settings. It is the same kind of plug used for many home appliances. According to the Department of Energy a Level 2 charger provides about 25 miles of range per hour of charging, compared to around 5 miles for a Level 1 charger. A DC fast charger can provide 100 to 200 or more miles of range in about 30 minutes.

Generac says its Level 2 charger is up to eight-times faster than a Level 1 charger and will have five distinct charging modes to accommodate different needs. It will be Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and will have power-sharing capabilities to allow multiple chargers to connect on the same circuit.

The launch of an EV charger comes less than a year after Generac made a minority investment in Wallbox, a Spanish smart electric vehicle charging and energy management solution company. The investment totaled $30 million, according to Generac’s securities filing, and included a seat on the Wallbox board.

Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac, said at the time the investment would accelerate the company’s entrance into EV charging.