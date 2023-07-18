gener8tor announces cohort for 2023 Milwaukee accelerator program

Ellie is an intern at BizTimes and a senior at Syracuse University majoring in magazine, news, and digital journalism. She is the executive editor of the campus lifestyle magazine, University Girl. Her favorite things to write about include travel, women’s issues, and culture. In the past, she has written for the travel blog and publication, World of Wanderlust. She loves good food, good clothes, a good scary movie, and a good book.

Wisconsin startup accelerator programannounced the cohort of five startups that will receive a $100,000 investment from gener8tor, alongside 12 weeks of mentorship-driven programming including concierge coaching, mentorship and connections needed to build and scale their businesses. Of the 400 applicants, the five that were chosen include: -, Burlington: A marketplace that allows law firms, government entities, and court reporting agencies to schedule court reporters and legal videographers directly for legal proceedings outside of the courthouse. -, Atlanta: A contact lens delivery service. -, Bloomington, Indiana : A translating service that offers professional translation, proofreading, AI translation post-editing, simultaneous interpreting, subtitling, and voiceover. -, Seattle: An AI school assistant that answers homework questions and writes essays. -, Toronto: A study portal with college courses that provide college certifications and university credits. According to gener8tor’s website, around 1,000 alumni have cumulatively raised more than $1.2 billion in follow-on financing. 54% of the alumni have raised more than $1 mllion in follow-on financing or have been acquired, and 69% have raised more than $250,000 in follow-on financing or been acquired. gener8tor allows applications from startups in all industries headquartered anywhere in the world. According to their website, they select businesses that show promise of significant economic impact, startups that generate revenue or have the potential to be adopted in the future, and businesses with dedicated and passionate founders.