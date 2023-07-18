gener8tor announces cohort for 2023 Milwaukee accelerator program

By
Ellie Batten
-

Wisconsin startup accelerator program gener8tor announced the cohort of five startups that will receive a $100,000 investment from gener8tor, alongside 12 weeks of mentorship-driven programming including concierge coaching, mentorship and connections needed to build and scale their businesses. Of the 400 applicants, the five that were chosen include: – eCourt Reporters, Burlington: A marketplace that

Ellie is an intern at BizTimes and a senior at Syracuse University majoring in magazine, news, and digital journalism. She is the executive editor of the campus lifestyle magazine, University Girl. Her favorite things to write about include travel, women’s issues, and culture. In the past, she has written for the travel blog and publication, World of Wanderlust. She loves good food, good clothes, a good scary movie, and a good book.

