gener8tor announces cohort for 2024 Madison accelerator program

Wisconsin startup accelerator gener8tor has unveiled the latest cohort of early-stage companies that will take part in the Madison program and receive a $100,000 investment.

gener8tor invests $100,000 into six high-growth startups per cohort across all industries and business models. Accepted startups take part in a 12-week, cohort-based accelerator program, which includes one-on-one coaching, mentorship-driven programming, over $1 million in deals and perks, and access to more than 100 connections within the gener8tor network of mentors and investors.

This year’s gener8tor Madison cohort includes Madison-based addiction recovery pharmaceutical platform Plumb Pharmaceuticals; Madison-based data convergence and security software company Technova Industries; Madison-based family productivity app Cubby; Madison-based veterinary records analysis tool Transfur; Dallas-based machine vision manufacturing software TechComb; and Toronto-based dairy cow microbiome platform Healthy Cow.

The six selected companies were chosen based on the demonstrated domain expertise of their teams, their growth potential and their investor readiness, according to a Thursday announcement from gener8tor.

“gener8tor is pleased to have invested in such a diverse array of industries, geographies and founder backgrounds for this cohort,” said Molly Dill, managing director of gener8tor Madison. “We are proud to say we have made great progress getting the founders connected into the strong local startup, mentor and investor ecosystem, and have already convinced one company to relocate its headquarters to the great city of Madison.”

After this year’s startup founders complete the gener8tor Madison program, they will pitch their companies to investors, community partners and the public at a showcase event during Madison’s Forward Fest this August.

The next gener8tor Wisconsin program will take place this fall in Milwaukee.