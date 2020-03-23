GE Healthcare to produce ventilators ‘around the clock’

Chicago-based GE Healthcare last week said it would increase its output of medical equipment including CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors and ventilators in an effort to help combat the coronavirus.

“Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to ensure that our customers and partners on the front lines have the equipment and servicing needed to diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19,” Kieran Murphy, president and chief executive officer of GE Healthcare, said in a statement.

Steps the company is taking include adding manufacturing lines to ventilator production and increasing shifts to produce around the clock, hiring additional manufacturing employees, working with supply chain partners to mitigate shortages, monitoring the health of field staff engineers and working with global regulators to help address customer questions about how to meet patient needs.

“As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators. We continue to explore all options to support this increased need,” Murphy said.

GE Healthcare has operations at a number of locations in Wisconsin, including a manufacturing plant in Madison where the company makes ventilators.