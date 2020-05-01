Notable LGBTQ Executives: Gary Hollander

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Notable LGBTQ Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 35

35 Number of years with your current company/firm: 2

2 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Gary Hollander, PhD, is the owner and principal consultant for Gary Hollander Enterprises, a Fox Point-based organizational consulting and professional coaching firm. He taught psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for more than 30 years and his career has included stops at Milwaukee Public Schools, Aurora Health Care and Planned Parenthood.

Hollander is also the founder and former president of Diverse and Resilient, a statewide organization working to assure that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people in Wisconsin thrive and live healthy, satisfying lives in safe, supportive communities.

“Gary’s commitment to the work of racial and social justice has been life-long. From the earliest days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, he was dedicated to changing outcomes for people facing HIV/AIDS and a champion of respectful, humane treatment,” said Ginny Finn, president and chief executive officer of YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin. “Plus, when he saw that there was more work to do to bring LGBT people, especially LGBT people of color, into the center of our community, he did not hesitate to lead that work. Standing up for others in a world of systemic injustice is in Gary’s DNA.”

Hollander is a member of YWCA SEW’s Board of Directors. He was named Philanthropist of the Year by the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in 2002. He received a Distinguished Service Award from the Wisconsin Public Health Association in 2005.