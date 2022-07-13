Future 50 winners for 2022 announced

BizTimes Media today announced the winners of the 2022 Future 50 Awards, marking the return of a program that recognizes the fastest growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

Established in 1988, the Future 50 awards were originally a program of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. The program is returning this year after a two-year hiatus with BizTimes Media taking the lead in planning it and MMAC remaining a partner.

“We’re proud to continue the Future 50 program and provide an objective measure of the fastest growing companies in the region,” said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media. “As the region’s only locally owned business publication, we’re excited to celebrate the companies creating jobs and opportunities for thousands of people in our communities.”

To be part of the program, companies submitted data on their total employment and revenue since 2019. Companies also needed to be based in southeastern Wisconsin and not be a division, franchise or subsidiary of another firm. Portfolio companies of southeastern Wisconsin private investment firms along with previous three-time winners were eligible this year.

Information on employee and sales totals was verified through a company’s accountant and banker. Companies are then ranked based on both their employment and sales growth over the past three years and expected growth this year.

Combined, this year’s Future 50 winners expect to end 2022 with more than 4,800 employees and nearly $2.8 billion in projected revenues. Hitting those marks would mean these companies have added 1,171 jobs combined since 2019 and have grown their revenues by a combined $946 million over that time period.

“On behalf of the Milwaukee region’s business community, we congratulate this year’s Future 50 honorees,” said Tim Sheehy, president of the MMAC. “Our regional economy grows when our individual companies grow, and the companies recognized in the Future 50 awards are at the forefront of that growth. The success of these companies also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs in our region – if these Future 50 companies can succeed here, many others can too.”

Of the Future 50 winners, 12 are manufacturers and 9 are in the construction industry.

The 2022 Future 50 Award winners are:

Abby Windows & Exteriors (Brookfield)

American Construction Services, Inc. (West Bend)

Approyo Inc. (Muskego)

Best Version Media (Brookfield)

Bevco Engineering Company (Sussex)

Biocut Systems (Milwaukee)

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware (Oak Creek)

Business Development Pros (Milwaukee)

Central Office Systems (Waukesha)

Central Standard Craft Distillery (Milwaukee)

Communications, Cabling & Networking – CC&N (Brookfield)

Doral Corporation (Milwaukee)

Duffek Construction (Waukesha)

Eggers Imprints (Brown Deer)

Empower Electric (Waukesha)

Fusion Recruiters, LLC (Waterford)

Golden Path Home Care, Inc. (Milwaukee)

Husco International (Waukesha)

InCheck (Wauwatosa)

James Imaging Systems (Brookfield)

Johnson and Sons Paving (Menomonee Falls)

Kahler Slater (Milwaukee)

Krueger Communications Inc. (Elm Grove)

Lakeland Supply Inc. (Pewaukee)

Lauber Business Partners, Inc. (Milwaukee)

LePoidevin Marketing (Brookfield)

Luther Group LLC (Elm Grove)

M.E. Dey & Co., Inc. (Milwaukee)

Macromatic Industrial Controls (Waukesha)

MARS Solutions Group (Waukesha)

Midwest Precision Molding (Lake Geneva)

MilwaukeeWarehouse (Milwaukee)

Moore Construction Services, LLC (Menomonee Falls)

Munson, Inc. (Glendale)

PartsBadger (Cedarburg)

Pattyn North America (Sussex)

Peabody’s Interiors (Brown Deer)

QPS Employment Group (Brookfield)

Riverwater Partners (Milwaukee)

Robertson Ryan & Associates (Milwaukee)

Rocket Clicks (Menomonee Falls)

Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. (Darien)

SRH (Milwaukee)

The Kriete Group (Milwaukee)

UBUNTU Research & Evaluation (Milwaukee)

Vizance (Hartland)

Vyron (Waukesha)

Wixon, Inc. (St. Francis)

Wolter, Inc. (Brookfield)

Z.T. Distribution, Inc. (Waukesha)

The Future 50 winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. The program will include the recognition of the five fastest growing firms in the region.

The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is also a sponsor.