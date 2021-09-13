Funeral planning office planned at Cobalt Partners’ Loomis Crossing development in Greenfield

A small funeral planning office is the latest proposal at Cobalt Partners LLC's massive Loomis Crossing development at I-894 and Loomis Road in Greenfield.
Ted and Pam Larsen of Brookfield-based Church & Chapel Funeral Services Inc. plan to build the 3,675-square-foot "funeral pre-planning office" at 4200 W. Layton Ave.
It will function similarly to Church and Chapel's funeral planning center at 9230 W. Bluemound Road, according to a city staff report.
It would be built on a half-acre site that is now occupied by a single-family home. The house and other buildings are coming down to make way for Loomis Crossing.
Milwaukee-based Cobalt is redeveloping about 40 acres of land at the Loomis Road and I-894 interchange into retail, offices, medical facilities, recreational entertainment space, apartments and a hotel. The developer recently acquired the last of 26 parcels that make up the development site.
The funeral planning office is one piece of the portion of Loomis Crossing project that lies south of the freeway. A site plan for that area shows an office building facing Loomis Road, three apartment buildings with a clubhouse along Layton Avenue and some retail buildings.
The Church and Chapel office is labeled as a retail building in the site plan. It is one of two retail buildings, with the other being an existing Starbucks directly northeast of Loomis Road and Layton Avenue.
Scott Yauck, president and chief executive officer of Cobalt, said the Larsens owned some of the Loomis Crossing parcels that his firm acquired. The new funeral planning offices were part of the agreement for them to sell the land.
Yauck said the family had planned something more extensive at the site, but those plans never went forward.
Church and Chapel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Greenfield Plan Commission members will consider the project tomorrow evening. They will also consider a proposal by Cobalt to create new parcels for the retail, office and apartment projects.
Cobalt is working with Milwaukee-based Joseph Property Development on the multi-family portion of Loomis Crossing, Yauck said.
City staffers recommended both proposals be approved.