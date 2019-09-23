Froedtert & the Medical College planning Pewaukee medical center

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin plans to build a new 18,326-square-foot medical center in Pewaukee, according to permits recently filed with the state.

The facility is proposed to be built on the northwest corner of Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permit application.

Froedtert & MCW representatives said they are evaluating options in the Pewaukee market.

“Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is always looking for ways to better meet the needs of our patients and the communities we serve – including Pewaukee,” a Froedtert & MCW spokesperson said. “We continue to explore a variety of options in our market.”

It would continue the health system’s recent expansion in Waukesha County. In June, Froedtert & MCW announced plans to build a 20,000-square-foot clinic at the intersection of Highways JJ and VV in Sussex. It will replace its existing Sussex Health Center.

It is also building a new 5,000-square-foot clinic on the southwest corner of West Sunset Drive and Genesee Road in Waukesha.

In December 2018, Froedtert Health closed its 7,800-square-foot Lake Country Surgery in Waukesha, following the closure of the adjacent LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin, which was operated by Texas-based for-profit hospital company LifeCare Health Partners.