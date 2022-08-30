Froedtert opens facility at former Wisconsin Heart Hospital in Wauwatosa

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network recently opened a new physical rehabilitation hospital, medical clinics and pharmacy at the former Wisconsin Heart Hospital facility in Wauwatosa.

Located at 1000 W. Bluemound Road, and now known as the Froedtert Bluemound Campus, the facility includes a fully licensed, accredited acute care hospital, two health clinics and a pharmacy.

The Froedtert Bluemound Rehabilitation Hospital in the facility provides inpatient physical rehabilitation for patients with traumatic brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury and general rehabilitation needs. The hospital is supported by on-site radiology, pharmacy, lab and food service.

The Dermatology Clinic at the Froedtert Bluemound Campus provides medical dermatology services, specialty services and, as needed, cosmetic services. The Mohs Surgery Clinic at the facility provides surgical treatment for patients with skin cancer. The two clinics moved from the Clinical Cancer Center at the main Froedtert Hospital campus.

“The Bluemound Campus is part of our acute care strategy aimed at addressing capacity issues and capabilities for new growth. It directly supports strategic priorities including consumer guided experience, exceptional care and business transformation,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “As we continue to experience unprecedented demand for services throughout our system, we have been deploying tactics to alleviate our hospitals’ high censuses.”

The former Wisconsin Heart Hospital building was formerly operated by Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, which closed the facility in 2016, shortly after the health system became part of Ascension Wisconsin. The 30-bed campus, which opened in 2004 as a joint venture of the Covenant Healthcare System and a coalition of physicians and private investors, cost $44 million to build. Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare bought out its partners in 2006 and became the sole owner of the Heart Hospital.

In 2018, Froedtert Health purchased the former Wisconsin Heart Hospital property for $25 million, according to state records.

Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt partnered with Froedtert Health to develop the Froedtert Bluemound Campus project and served as construction manager.