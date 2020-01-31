Froedtert & MCW plans small-scale hospital in Pewaukee

Will be health network’s first facility in the city

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin plans to build a small-scale hospital in Pewaukee, which will be the health network’s first facility in that community.

The new 18,100-square-foot hospital is planned for 209 Pewaukee Road and will include a seven-bed emergency department, eight inpatient beds, a lab, and radiology and pharmacy services.

It’s the fourth small-scale hospital in the works for Froedtert & MCW.

The health network announced in 2018 plans to build two new hospitals in Oak Creek and Mequon, which are planned to open in 2021. It also plans to add inpatient beds to its Froedtert & MCW Moorland Reserve Health Center in New Berlin. Both the Pewaukee and New Berlin projects are expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.

“Changing the hospital model continues to be part of the necessary process of creating the health system of the future,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “We continue to explore how we can improve access to care, including bringing services to people where they are. Creating an integrated care delivery network includes making the best use of resources to meet patients’ needs and providing care in the consumer-friendly ways they expect. This hospital model is part of that effort.”

Froedtert & MCW said both the Pewaukee and New Berlin hospitals will provide better access to high-quality and lower cost care in those communities, preventing patients from having to travel to larger hospitals in some cases.

MCW emergency physicians and registered nurses will staff each hospital, which is expected to see 20 to 25 patients per day and employ about 40 full- and part-time staff.

Ryan Companies is the construction manager for the Pewaukee hospital.