FreshFin Poké plans fourth Milwaukee-area store

FreshFin Poké is eyeing Wauwatosa for its next expansion.

The Milwaukee-based fast-casual chain has proposed a new location at 6927 W. North Ave., in the former FroZone ice cream shop space, according to city documents.

The 24-seat restaurant would take over the eastern portion of a multi-tenant building also home to The Fermentorium Barrel House and Club Pilates. It would be FreshFin’s fourth Milwaukee-area location.

Since its flagship location opened in January 2017 on Milwaukee’s East Side, the business has opened locations in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward (late 2017) and The Corners of Brookfield (summer 2018). According to its website, FreshFin will open its first out-of-state location this month in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In addition, the chain sells its Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls at Fiserv Forum and at The James apartment building in Madison.

FreshFin, which was co-founded by Nate Arkush, was the first of several poke restaurants that have opened across the Milwaukee area, following a national dining trend. Arkush could not be immediately reached for comment.

Plans for the Wauwatosa restaurant will be discussed by Wauwatosa’s Plan Commission during a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 10.