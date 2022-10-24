Fresh Digs: Zizzo Group

Owner: Zizzo Group Inc. Architect: RINKA+ Contractor: Gardner Builders Costs: $3.5 million Year Completed: October 2022 Zizzo Group’s new office at 131 S. First St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood is designed for today’s post-pandemic,…

Zizzo Group’s new office at 131 S. First St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood is designed for today’s post-pandemic, hybrid workforce.

With multi-use meeting environments, ergonomic furniture, a rooftop terrace and an expansive kitchen-café area, employees are encouraged to use the open-concept space as an extension of their homes, said founder and chief executive officer Anne Zizzo, who purchased the 12,200-square-foot historic building from Seeds of Health Inc. in June 2021.

“If people are going to come into the office, I want it to be comfortable; I want it to be collaborative; I want it to be better than what they have at home so that they come into the office. I want this to be what is going to attract new talent and retain the great talent we have,” said Zizzo.

Relocating from the corner of North Milwaukee and East Chicago streets just a few blocks away in the Historic Third Ward, the Milwaukee-based engagement marketing firm recently set up shop on the second floor and part of the ground floor of the 156-year-old repurposed building. Zizzo is looking to fill the remaining 3,600 square feet on the ground floor with a tenant “who will enhance the neighborhood.”

At night, 27 exterior light fixtures illuminate the freshly painted black- and-white landmark building, which Zizzo envisions as what will serve as a “gateway” between Walker’s Point and the Third Ward.