Fresh Digs: Annex Wealth Management

Sentinel Real Estate Corp.GROTH Design GroupVenture Construction GroupUndisclosedJanuary 2024 [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" columns="1" ids="586709,586708,586707"] Annex Wealth Management in January moved into its new Brookfield headquarters along I-94 at 17950 W. Corporate Drive. Although it wasn’t a long-distance move — about four miles from its former Elm Grove office — the major differences are in the physical space. At 45,000 square feet, the firm’s new office is significantly larger than its old one and has room for the company to grow as Annex plans to double in size by 2026, according to chief growth officer Mark Beck. The new headquarters has more meeting rooms for client reviews and more working space for its growing team. The space includes a variety of meeting spaces including a cafe and couches for informal meetings and private rooms with enhanced AV capabilities to accommodate remote partners. For a client-facing company, the office is split between client space and workspace. “Employees know when they’re entering the client zone: it’s a professional demeanor, you’re going to interact with clients,” Beck said. Annex’s new headquarters also features expanded content creation spaces for the company’s five talk radio shows among other creative endeavors. “Our guests come in and they love seeing the radio room and production, so we made sure to have windows there so everyone can see how that workflow happens,” said events manager Bonnie Hittman.