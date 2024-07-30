French medical device company Intech laying off 37 workers in Kenosha

French medical device manufacturer Intech Medical
will lay off 37 employees at its Kenosha facility, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Department of Workforce Development.
Intech, a contract manufacturer specializing in medical devices used in orthopedics, acquired the Kenosha plant at 10325 58th
Place when it purchased Bradshaw Medical
, another Kenosha manufacturer, in 2018. Intech has more than 1,000 global employees.
Intech’s Kenosha facility is used to make medical instruments and silicone overmolded handles. Layoffs are expected to begin on Sept. 26 and be completed within five days, according to the WARN notice.
Representatives from Intech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.