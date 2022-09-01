Fred C. Schwertfeger named president of Horicon Bank

Horicon Bank
has named Fred C. Schwertfeger
as president of the bank, taking over the role from his father Fred F. Schwertfeger
, who remains the company’s chief executive officer.
Fred C. Schwertfeger joined Horicon in 2006 as head of marketing after working in the art world in London. He completed the Graduate School of Banking program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014 and later took on executive leadership positions overseeing marketing, human resources and retail branch banking at Horicon Bank.
“Fred’s professional background in marketing and technology has given him a vision for community banking that is different from his peers,” Fred F. Schwertfeger said. “His approach is from a brand and cultural development standpoint, and that allows him to take an objective view of the bank and new lines of business.”
Fred C. Schwertfeger has been involved in developing two geothermal branch buildings, a digital branch and recent branch and full bank acquisitions.
Horicon is expanding its southeastern Wisconsin presence with the acquisition of Cornerstone Community Bank
and opening a branch at The Mayfair Collection.
"I’m humbled by the responsibility the board asked of me to care for our communities, our customers and our associates,” Fred C. Schwertfeger said. “I enjoy contributing to an organization that strives to make lives better in our communities and look forward to helping their continued growth."
In addition to his Horicon Bank board activities, Schwertfeger is a board member of the Bergstrom Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah, and the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. He previously served on the state of Wisconsin’s Arts Board and was the president of the Friends of Horicon Marsh.