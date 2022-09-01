Fred C. Schwertfeger named president of Horicon Bank

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Fred C. Schwertfeger
Fred C. Schwertfeger
Horicon Bank has named Fred C. Schwertfeger as president of the bank, taking over the role from his father Fred F. Schwertfeger, who remains the company’s chief executive officer. Fred C. Schwertfeger joined Horicon in…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

