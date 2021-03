DASH Medical Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Franklin-based Dash Medical Gloves, Inc. raised $19.5 million in a round of funding, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. DASH is…

DASH Medical Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Franklin-based Dash Medical Gloves, Inc. raised $19.5 million in a round of funding, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.DASH is a nationwide supplier of disposable latex and synthetic exam gloves for the medical, dental and industrial markets. The company also supplies masks, germicidal wipes as well as patient towels and bibs.The round of funding was raised by a total of 23 investors, according to the SEC.Dash, which has been in business for more than 30 years, purchased its current 72,686-square-foot industrial building at 9635-55 S. Franklin Dr., Franklin, from Hanson Properties for $3.7 million in 2010.Dash did not immediately respond to a request for comment.