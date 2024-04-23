Franciscan Peacemakers names new executive director

Franciscan Peacemakers, a Milwaukee-based recovery program for women ensnared by prostitution, addiction, and homelessness, has named Megan O’Halloran as its next executive director.

O’Halloran, who previously served as director of development and communications at Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center, will succeed Deacon Steve Przedpelski who announced his plans to retire from the leadership role in January.

A lifelong Milwaukee-area resident who has called Milwaukee’s south side home for over 20 years, O’Halloran graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor of arts in history and spanish and a master’s in business administration. She has more than twenty years of experience in non-profit development and corporate administration.

“I’m honored to serve Franciscan Peacemakers as the next executive director,” said O’Halloran. “This position combines the things I’m most passionate about – strengthening our community, advocating for change, and working toward a more just world. The beauty and power of this organization is women using their experiences to help other women recover. I’m grateful to support this incredible team and advance our shared mission.”

O’Halloran has already begun serving in the role, but Przedpelski, who led the nonprofit for more than 21 years, will continue to have a presence with Franciscan Peacemakers, especially during the transition period, the press release states.

“This transition represents an opportunity to further increase the impact Franciscan Peacemakers can have in the lives of women who are survivors of sexual exploitation in southeastern Wisconsin. Megan’s passion, faith and impressive philanthropic and business acumen make her the perfect person to lead Franciscan Peacemakers into the future,” said Jim Wesp, Franciscan Peacemakers board president. “We have the utmost confidence in Megan and her ability to build on the incredible foundation Deacon Steve Przedpelski helped lay for Franciscan Peacemakers during his tenure as executive director.”

Established in 1995, Franciscan Peacemakers was named Social Enterprise of the Year at BizTimes Media’s Nonprofit Excellence Awards in 2021.

The Franciscan Peacemakers will celebrate Przedpelski’s service, legacy and retirement on Wednesday, May 1, during festivities at Mount Mary University.