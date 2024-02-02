FPC Live prepares to break ground for construction of concert venue near Fiserv Forum

Madison-based concert promoter FPC Live
, is moving forward with plans to begin construction of a $60 million indoor concert venue just south of Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
Several building permit applications have been submitted to the city for the project, according to city records. If the permitting process goes smoothly, construction work could begin around May 1, according to Andre Lorenzen
, senior vice president of Milwaukee operations for Neenah-based Miron Construction
, the construction manager for the FPC Live project in Milwaukee.
"We are finalizing all of the documents and materials to begin construction and - as Andre said - we expect a groundbreaking in April with a full start by May," said Joel Plant
, chief executive officer of Frank Productions, the parent company of FPC Live.
The venue will have a capacity for 4,500 spectators in a ballroom-style setting with most of the concert-goers standing.
Earlier plans for the facility included an 800-spectator capacity venue and a 4,000-spectator capacity venue. But due to rising construction costs (the original project cost was estimated at $50 million), plans for the smaller venue were dropped and the size of the larger venue was increased. The revised plans were approved last year by city officials.