FPC Live prepares to break ground for construction of concert venue near Fiserv Forum

By
-
Rendering of the indoor concert venue building that Madison-based FPC Live plans to build just south of Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

Madison-based concert promoter FPC Live, is moving forward with plans to begin construction of a $60 million indoor concert venue just south of Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. Several building permit applications have been submitted to the city for the project, according to city records. If the permitting process goes smoothly, construction work could begin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee.
