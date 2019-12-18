Foxconn announces contracts for smart manufacturing center

Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday announced $20 million in contracts for the planned smart manufacturing center on its Mount Pleasant campus.

The company previously named Mortenson as the construction manager for the 260,000-square-foot building for Foxconn Industrial Internet. Foxconn said concrete pours for foundations and footings started late last month and would continue on an aggressive schedule before the next phase of construction starts in early 2020.

Subcontract recipients included:

Earthwork: Hoffman Construction Co. – Black River Falls

Site utilities: Willkomm Excavating & Grading, Inc. – Union Grove

Asphalt: Payne & Dolan, Inc. – Kenosha

Concrete reinforce materials: Harris Rebar Rockford, Inc. – Belvidere, Illinois

Concrete reinforcing install: Chilstrom Erecting Corp. – West Milwaukee

SOG concrete: Middleton Construction – Arlington, Wisconsin

Precast: Spancrete, Inc. – Waukesha

Steel: LeJeune Steel Company – New Brighton, Minnesota

Metal panels: CLS Racine, LLC – Racine

Roofing: CLS Racine, LLC – Racine

Overhead doors: Arbon Equipment – Milwaukee

Glass, glazing, skylights: Klein-Dickert Milwaukee, Inc. – Pewaukee

Exterior studs, sheathing, air barrier: Olympic Companies, Inc. – Waukesha

Loading dock equipment: Systems LC DBA Poweramp – Germantown

Elevators: Otis Elevator Company – Milwaukee

Masonry: KMI Construction – New Berlin

Ready-mix concrete supply: Point Ready-Mix LLC – Kenosha

In addition to the smart manufacturing center, Foxconn plans a data center on the campus featuring a glass dome. There are currently bid packages out for the data center and other parts of the smart manufacturing center.