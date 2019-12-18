Foxconn announces contracts for smart manufacturing center

Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday announced $20 million in contracts for the planned smart manufacturing center on its Mount Pleasant campus.
The company previously named Mortenson as the construction manager for the 260,000-square-foot building for Foxconn Industrial Internet. Foxconn said concrete pours for foundations and footings started late last month and would continue on an aggressive schedule before the next phase of construction starts in early 2020.
Subcontract recipients included:
- Earthwork: Hoffman Construction Co. – Black River Falls
- Site utilities: Willkomm Excavating & Grading, Inc. – Union Grove
- Asphalt: Payne & Dolan, Inc. – Kenosha
- Concrete reinforce materials: Harris Rebar Rockford, Inc. – Belvidere, Illinois
- Concrete reinforcing install: Chilstrom Erecting Corp. – West Milwaukee
- SOG concrete: Middleton Construction – Arlington, Wisconsin
- Precast: Spancrete, Inc. – Waukesha
- Steel: LeJeune Steel Company – New Brighton, Minnesota
- Metal panels: CLS Racine, LLC – Racine
- Roofing: CLS Racine, LLC – Racine
- Overhead doors: Arbon Equipment – Milwaukee
- Glass, glazing, skylights: Klein-Dickert Milwaukee, Inc. – Pewaukee
- Exterior studs, sheathing, air barrier: Olympic Companies, Inc. – Waukesha
- Loading dock equipment: Systems LC DBA Poweramp – Germantown
- Elevators: Otis Elevator Company – Milwaukee
- Masonry: KMI Construction – New Berlin
- Ready-mix concrete supply: Point Ready-Mix LLC – Kenosha
In addition to the smart manufacturing center, Foxconn plans a data center on the campus featuring a glass dome. There are currently bid packages out for the data center and other parts of the smart manufacturing center.