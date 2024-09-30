Subscribe
Manufacturing

Four southeastern Wisconsin companies among finalists in annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Last updated

Four businesses located in southeastern Wisconsin are among the 16 finalists competing for the title of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, produced annually by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is a voter-decided competition aimed at recognizing the state’s manufacturers and innovations.

A field of 130 companies has been cut down to 16 finalists after nearly 40,000 votes were cast. The finalists from southeastern Wisconsin include:

  • Plymouth-based Carbliss: Carbliss makes ready-to-drink cocktails that are free from carbs and sugars.
  • Menomonee Falls-based Vulture Systems: Vulture Systems designs and manufactures long range, wireless sensors primarily used in fishing, hunting, and trapping applications. Vulture’s newest product, called Revo, is the only device on the market that can be mounted on tip-up flags for ice fishing and monitor the t-bar of the tip-up for spinning.
  • Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials: The company’s Bravo paper towels are the first high performance, eco-friendly paper towels on the market.
  • Random Lake-based Krier Foods: The company makes Jolly Good Soda, a craft brand known for its unique flavors and colorful cans.

“Not only do these products represent the diversity of things made in Wisconsin, they represent the high-tech, high-skill and high-wage career opportunities found in the manufacturing sector,” said Nick Novak, vice president of communications and marketing for WMC. “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest engages the public with the great work being done by our state’s manufacturers.”

The next round of the competition, Manufacturing Madness, will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Voting is open through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

