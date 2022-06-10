Four Milwaukee nonprofits among recipients of Baird’s Paul Purcell education grants

Four Milwaukee nonprofits were among the nine groups nationally to receive the 2022 Paul Purcell “Kids’ Win!” Baird Annual Education grants.

Named for the former Baird chairman and chief executive officer who passed away in February 2020, the grants totaled more than $800,000.

“We are honored to celebrate Paul Purcell’s enduring legacy by awarding meaningful grants to nine nonprofit organizations focused on what Paul cared about most — ensuring everyone, regardless of where they live or their circumstances, has access to a quality education,” said Steve Booth, the current chairman and CEO of Baird. “We are proud to support the tremendous impact these organizations have on kids’ education, and which also benefit from our associates’ volunteer involvement.”

Milwaukee grant recipients included:

All-In Milwaukee, which plans to use its grant to expand career programming and provide a dedicated scholar advisor for an additional 125 diverse and limited-income college scholars.

City Forward Collective, which plans to use its grant to fund its Opportunity Accelerator Learning Cohort, improving equitable access to quality education at 10 Milwaukee schools.

Journey House, which will use its grant to support project-based learning for 150 youth in a year-round THRIVE STEAM Forward Training Program.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, which will use its grant to provide over 2,000 historically underserved 5th – 12th graders an opportunity to participate in the JA Capstone Career Exploration Project.

Other grant recipients were located in Chicago Denver, Louisville and Seattle.