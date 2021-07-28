Four local sites to host Global Leadership Summit

Four Milwaukee-area sites will be among 500 host sites for the annual Global Leadership Summit on Aug. 5-6.

The Global Leadership Summit is an annual two-day event to provide leadership insights and inspiration. It is broadcast to hundreds of host sites across the U.S. and later translated and broadcast at hundreds of locations in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. Hundreds of thousands of people participate in the GLS worldwide.

The Milwaukee-area host sites for the 2021 Global Leadership Summit are: the Brookfield Conference Center, Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha, New Life Church in Grafton and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Muskego.

This year’s GLS will include 15 speakers including Juliet Funt, founder and CEO of WhiteSpace at Work; Malcolm Gladwell, host of Revisionist History Podcast; General Stanley McChrystal, retired 4-Star General of the U.S. Army and Richard Montanez, former vice president of multi-cultural sales at PepsiCo.

The GLS gathering at the Brookfield Conference Center, a new site for the event this year, will feature a special emphasis of support for local non-profits, an initiative called Connect to Serve. The goal of the initiative is to motivate attendees to use their leadership skills to become involved in efforts to improve the community.

On Aug. 6, at the Brookfield Conference Center, there will be a 7 a.m. panel discussion featuring Suzanne Kelley, president of the Waukesha County Chamber of Commerce; Dirk Debbink, chairman and CEO of MSI General Corp.; Bill Krugler, president of JobsWork MKE; Jill Economou, director of community outreach for Ellenbecker Investment Group and Austin Ramirez, CEO of Husco International. The discussion will be moderated by BizTimes Media publisher Dan Meyer. The panelists will discuss their commitment to supporting efforts to improve the community and provide insight in how they decide which efforts to support.

During lunch, representatives from 23 local non-profit organizations will be present and attendees will have a chanced to meet them to learn about the work they are doing in the community.

The Global Leadership Summit’s local sites are hosted by MKE Leaders, a non-profit organization founded to provide leadership training for business, government and non-profit leaders in the Milwaukee area. MKE Leaders’ primary resource is the Global Leadership Summit.